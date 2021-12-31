Advertisement

LIVE: Omaha road crews working to treat slick streets while city makes plans for Saturday snow

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha snowplow crews were out throwing sand and gravel on city streets make slick by below-freezing temperatures on top of the fog and mist that rolled in Friday morning.

Several accidents have been reported at various locations throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Omaha officials were also making plans for snow removal on Saturday morning as the city prepares for forecasted snowfall.

FORECAST: 6 FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday due to snow, wind, and bitter cold

Omaha Public Works Director Bob Stubbe and City Superintendent John Brown are planning to provide details on the city’s plans for snow removal at 11:30 a.m.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect beginning at 3:00 am Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory will also be in...

Posted by Jean Stothert on Friday, December 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

