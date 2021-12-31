Advertisement

Omaha Police stress fireworks, gun safety when ringing in the new year

City planning celebration at 7 p.m. Friday
(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the city gets ready to close out 2021, Omaha Police were reminding residents to use caution when celebrating Friday night.

Top of mind: What goes up must come down.

“Celebratory gunfire remains a problem in many cities, particularly during the holiday season, and sadly, it can often have tragic results when innocent people are hit by the bullets and injured or killed,” OPD said in a news release this week. “Any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land at some location, and the risks are significant for injury or death.”

OPD reminded residents that firing a weapon within city limits was not just deadly — it’s also illegal, prompting a zero-tolerance policy from the city.

“Any violators will be arrested,” the release states.

Per city ordinance, Omaha does allow fireworks to be shot off from 5 p.m Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday by those ages 16 and older, or by youth ages 12-15 under direct supervision of an adult age 19 or older.

“Those found in violation of this ordinance risk being cited for a criminal violation,” the OPD release states.

CITY FIREWORKS DISPLAY: For those who would rather watch fireworks than participate, the city is hosting its own fireworks event at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown Omaha, near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park. Parking lots will be open at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the new year with us Friday night at 7:00 p.m. for the Holiday Lights Festival Fireworks Spectacular in...

Posted by Jean Stothert on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

