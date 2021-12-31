Advertisement

Long wait times for a COVID-19 test in Omaha? Don’t overlook these local testing sites

By Roger Hamer
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has been reporting crowded COVID-19 testing sites for the past several weeks as many wait hours at Oak View Mall to get tested ahead of — or after — holiday gatherings.

A similar — but slightly improved story at the South Omaha Metro Community College campus, where Kai Dziowtl brought her 1-year-old son to be tested and had to wait about 90 minutes.

“West Omaha... all the appointments were booked, so I figured they would be busy with appointments and walk-ups, and there were still appointments left in south Omaha, so I signed up — and I still had to wait quite a while, but it’s better than a couple of hours,” she said.

But those aren’t the only COVID-19 testing sites in the Omaha-metro area.

At a testing site in Council Bluffs, which used to be a temporary public school, 6 News found seven cars waiting for tests at about noon Thursday.

“Super fast,” Kellie Scheinost said. “I literally signed up five minutes ago.”

She said her mother came to the site last week and had no wait time at all. Scheinost said she was in and out in minutes on Thursday.

“It was really simple. I literally just looked up testing sites, and this one came up, and I literally just went and signed up online, and they said to come in,” she said.

Back at the Fort Omaha Metro campus site at 12:20 p.m., a handful of cars rapidly moved through the testing process.

“I almost went to another location but I was probably through the line in 10 to 15 minutes, so it went really fast,” said Deb Schmidt of Treynor, Iowa. She works in Omaha and wanted to get tested here ahead of a family gathering.

