Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A First Alert Day for Saturday’s winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy conditions continue as freezing mist and drizzle last into the evening and temperatures continue to fall for our Friday night. We’ll drop into the single digits by early Saturday ahead of our next winter storm.

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday ahead of this round of winter weather...

Saturday Forecast (wowt)

The cold and wind comes with snow chances late Friday night through much of Saturday. Snow chances begin SW of the metro by 3 AM and reach the metro around 7 AM. Snow will be widespread for E Nebraska and W Iowa by midday.

Snow at midday (wowt)

Accumulating snow is expected with this system with through highest totals S of the Metro... this will be a very light and fluffy snow due to the cold and will create issues with visibility as it blows in the wind. Roads will become slick too. Stay home if you can to avoid dangerous travel and intense cold.

Snow forecast (wowt)

With gusty winds through the day we will have periods of severely reduced visibility thanks to blowing snow, especially when the snow is most intense. Stay home and avoid travel if you can, Dangerous cold will be an issue as well with Winter Storm Warnings and Wind chill Advisories in place across the viewing area with wind chill dropping to -20 or colder at times for the region.

Wind chill Saturday (wowt)

We’ll stay cold in the 20s on Sunday before warming back near 40 by next Tuesday... Another round of chilly air settles in after that dropping highs back to the 20s and 10s and sparking snow chances Wednesday PM into Thursday AM.

