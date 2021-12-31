Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold front sets the stage for our winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning we have be tracking freezing fog and some pockets of freezing mist. Roads have mostly held up ok, but we advise traveling with caution just in case there are any slick spots around.

High temperatures will be tricky today because of the clouds, fog, and mist that have developed. For now, we’re expecting a high near 33 in the metro with a cold front moving through in the middle of the day which will start the dive on temperatures this afternoon. By 5pm, temperatures will likely be in the 10s north of the metro with 20s in Omaha and southward.

If you have New Years Eve plans, well, I hope they include layers upon layers of protection from the cold. Temperatures will tumble into the single digits by or near midnight and wind chills will likely be between -5 to -15 by then. It will only continue to get colder towards daybreak Saturday.

Snow will begin to spread across our area between 3am and 6am Saturday and pick up along and south of I-80 particularly fast. There will be pockets of heavy snow through the morning and into the early afternoon where rates of 1″ to maybe even 1.5″ an hour will be possible. Plus, winds will be gusty in the range of 25 to 35mph which will drop visibility even further. Travel will become extremely challenging as the day progresses.

It’s important to keep in mind that snowfall totals will vary greatly from location to location, but we’re currently forecasting a swath of 3-6″ totals across the Metro with the majority of that snow falling on the southside of the Metro area, and higher amounts up to 5-9″ of snow from about Nebraska City and south. The lighter amounts will be from Tekamah and northward of up to 2″.

