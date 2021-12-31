Cedar Rapids Tik Tok creator crochets temperature blanket

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amy Strauch has become a Tik Tok sensation with more than 11 million likes and nearly half a million followers.

“I woke up on New Year’s Day, last year. And I had like, 100,000 followers, it was crazy. And I was just watching it. Kind of just kept refreshing the app throughout the day and just saw the numbers go up. And this just completely blown away,” said Amy Strauch.

In 2021 Strauch began a year-long project of crocheting a temperature blanket, where each row coordinates with the average temperature of Cedar Rapids that day, updating her followers every Friday.

Not only has Amy acquired a large social media following she has been able to turn her passion for crochet into a small business.

”I started selling some crochet patterns on Etsy. I also sell some finished on stuffed animals,” said Strauch. “It’s been really cool, and really gratifying because I’ve got this hobby, and then I’m making money off of it. So that’s even better,”.

The sense of community Strauch has gained is something that she never had expected to happen.

“I had no idea that so many young people crocheted,” said Strauch.

She has even inspired more people to pick up the hobby.

“Just how many people reach out to me and say, Hey, you inspired me to crochet. I think that is so cool,”.

To find Amy’s Tik Tok page click here. You can also shop her Etsy site here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.