Athlete of the Week: Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobsen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ashland-Greenwood is off to a great start with its best player on the floor this season for more than part of one game. Cale Jacobsen suffered a torn ACL in the first game last season. A devasting injury for Cale and his team because of what he brings to the Bluejays. Cale more than likely will play college basketball at the mid-major level and he’s one of the best players in the state this year.

As a three-year starter last year as a junior, he was in position to score 1,000 career points when the injury happened. Instead, Cale had to wait a year, he scored that milestone point in the opener this past season.

