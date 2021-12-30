Two arrests made in shooting death of 14-year-old Omaha South High School student

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Omaha South High School student.

Omaha Police say two 16-year-old males have been booked for first-degree murder. One also faces a charge for use of a weapon to commit a felony.

14-year-old Isabella Santiago died after being shot near 37th and P Street on December 22.

According to police, she was taken to an Omaha Fire Station near 25th & L Street after she was shot. First responders transported her to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

