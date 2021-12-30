Advertisement

Two arrests made in shooting death of 14-year-old Omaha South High School student

By Katherine Wiley
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Omaha South High School student.

Omaha Police say two 16-year-old males have been booked for first-degree murder. One also faces a charge for use of a weapon to commit a felony.

14-year-old Isabella Santiago died after being shot near 37th and P Street on December 22.

According to police, she was taken to an Omaha Fire Station near 25th & L Street after she was shot. First responders transported her to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police take person into custody after incident at southwest Omaha home
Nebraska health officials say omicron variant doesn’t work so well with COVID therapies
BREAKING: Lanes reopen following serious crash
Crash involving pedestrian closes stretch of Ames Avenue
Amanda Yankah
Omaha woman’s bond set at $50K for alleged arson in hospital
Saturday is a 6 First Alert Day
6 FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday due to snow, wind, and bitter cold

Latest News

Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in prison for transportation and sex trafficking of a child
String of crashes near north-central Omaha intersection worries guitar shop owners
Chinchilla rescued by NHS
Nebraska Humane Society continues care for hundreds of confiscated animals, asking public for donated items
Hundreds of animal examinations needed for court
Hundreds of animal examinations needed for court