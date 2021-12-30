String of crashes near north-central Omaha intersection worries guitar shop owners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Too many crashes at a busy north-central Omaha intersection have the city taking action. But owners of a guitar shop believe they are still in harm’s way.

Strumming along on guitar repair John Hargiss will key in on another sound.

“Every day you’ll hear a tire screeching here,” said co-owner Hargiss.

His guitar shop faces northbound traffic head-on because 40th and Hamilton is an offset intersection.

“Mary, she was behind me over here going the other direction and I said that car is not going to stop just within seconds and jumped out of the way, it hit the building,” said Hargiss.

The couple and their cat are lucky to not get hurt.

Signs of the most recent crash are a broken window and smashed wood. The owners don’t have a picture of a car sitting here because the driver hit and drove away.

But building co-owner Mary Thorsteinson has photos of three other crashes since 2019 that hit the guitar shop or their historic theater reception hall next door.

“We do have events and customers what would happen if somebody got hurt,” said Thorsteinson.

The city is installing new traffic signals to improve safety at the intersection. But the building owners want more and say they’ll pay it.

“Getting some approval or permission to put some supports in the concrete here either some kind of barricades or bollards,” said Hargiss.

Like bollards around the gas meter but on the front sidewalk and not just to protect the building.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic in this area and we’ll feel horrible if somebody actually got hurt,” said Thorsteinson.

But there’s limited space behind the curb and Omaha’s traffic engineer says a walkable path must be maintained. So it’s premature to consider bollards until the city can study if the new traffic signals help reduce crashes.

“Yes, I’m sure the new streetlights will help, but I’m really hoping that they will get some protection on this sidewalk,” said Thorsteinson.

If bollards can be placed without impeding pedestrians, the traffic engineer says Hargiss might be allowed to install them down the road.

“I’m going to guess they’d start about right here,” said Hargiss.

The need to approve plans and maintenance agreement with public works means there would be strings attached.

There have been 46 crashes at 40th and Hamilton in seven years. City records show most are rear-end collisions and only one damaged a building.

However, the guitar shop owners have photos of vehicles hitting their shop and reception hall four times in two years.

The city doesn’t install or maintain bollards but some private venues have been allowed to put them in if there’s plenty of room behind the curb.

