Report: Gunman stopped in Iowa, on way to White House

CASS COUNTY, Ia. (WOWT) - A man described as heavily armed was pulled over in Cass County, Iowa December 21 while on his way to the White House, according to a report from NBC News.

Kuachua Brillion Xion, a 25-year-old California man, had since been transferred to the jail in Pottawattamie County where he remained Thursday morning.

The report said he allegedly told law enforcement officers that he would “do whatever it takes” to kill government leaders on his hit list, which included President Joe Biden, the president’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fuaci, former president Barack Obama, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

When he was pulled over, the man allegedly had an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor, and medical kits.

When he spoke with investigators he described his would-be victims as “evil individuals”.

The report said he was using a map app on his phone and the White House was set as his destination. He described himself as a grocery store employee from Merced, California. He allegedly showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds including a perceived weak spot which he identified during his research, according to a Secret Service Agent.

The complaint further stated that he had no intention of returning to California to see his family because he planned on dying while fighting “evil demons in the White House”.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.