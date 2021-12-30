Advertisement

One arrested, one cited in relation to cutting incident in Omaha

(KY3)
By Taleisha Newbill
Dec. 29, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested one person and cited another Wednesday afternoon.

Lerre McCray, 24, was booked in Douglas County for domestic violence assault and theft, and another 24-year-old was cited for assault and destruction of property.

Officers found three people in an alternation when responding to a cutting the in area of North 33rd and California Street according to the release.

A 52-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

