One arrested, one cited in relation to cutting incident in Omaha
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested one person and cited another Wednesday afternoon.
Lerre McCray, 24, was booked in Douglas County for domestic violence assault and theft, and another 24-year-old was cited for assault and destruction of property.
Officers found three people in an alternation when responding to a cutting the in area of North 33rd and California Street according to the release.
A 52-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
