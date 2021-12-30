Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in prison for transportation and sex trafficking of a child

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - A 40-year-old man was sentenced by a U.S. district judge in Iowa last Monday.

Earl Jonell Jackson was sentenced to 120 months, 10 years for transportation and sex trafficking of a child. After serving his prison sentence, he will serve another five years of supervised release.

In an investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they found various ads Jackson posted for prostitution on a website from phone number information.

The victim’s mother reported her missing on Sept. 8, 2020, and according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Iowa, authorities discovered Jackson and the minor victim drove from Omaha to Chicago on Sept. 5, 2020, and he provided the victim drugs.

Officials say the minor victim was found in Chicago.

Further in the investigation, they discovered Jackson posted prostitution ads in the Chicago and Highland Park, IL area many times in Sept. 2020 and also posted ads on the same website in Omaha and Council Bluffs area in August and Sept. 2020 with priority in Council Bluffs.

It’s reported Jackson pleaded guilty to the charge in August.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.