Nebraska Humane Society continues care for hundreds of confiscated animals, asking public for donated items

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After close to 600 animals were confiscated from a home last week, the Nebraska Humane Society has been working tirelessly to assess and care for the animals.

“It’s a massive undertaking,” says Pam Wiese with the Nebraska Humane Society.

The more than 200 species of animals were seized from a home near 84th and Giles on Monday and Tuesday. Of the rescued critters were chinchillas, snakes, lizards, rabbits, and over 250 birds.

“Working with those animals that are currently in the shelter, getting the guys that are adoptable out, all of that while we work in our isolation are with this other group has definitely taxed some resources and its very time consuming,” Wiese adds.

Since last week, the humane society says there have been some improvements in the conditions for the animals.

“We are through the triage phase right now, which would be they are currently in appropriate habitats, they’re getting appropriate nutrition we have taken care of any emergency medical needs they might have had, and now we’re in it for the long haul.”

In order to continue with any potential criminal charges, the veterinarians much forensically examine every single animal to document their conditions for the courts.

“It’s going to be time intensive to do that but our vets are up for it, they certainly want to make sure we document everything appropriately and that we’re able to provide the best care that we can based on what those exams show.”

Last week, 12 animals had to be euthanized, and more could follow after more in-depth exams, Wiese says.

This is the first time the organization has seen this many species come in at once.

“There are so many different types of animals, and they have so many different needs and many of them are very fragile,” Wiese adds. “We probably will have these guys for at least a couple more weeks, just in this kind of holding period until we get news from the court on what we can do.”

Wiese says since taking in the hundreds of animals, the community has been incredibly supportive, but could always use more help.

“We’re able to house them appropriately but now we have a few accoutrements that we need to make sure that it’s just as efficient as possible, so we need a couple more tables and a couple more large bird cages, and so we’re getting those, the community’s responding, great, if you can lend it, lend it, put your name on it we’ll get it back to you, if you can donate it, even better we’re happy to take those as well so people have been bringing those in today.”

In a post to Facebook, NHS put out a call for assistance:

“We can use plastic tables, bird cages, and produce!

It’s an odd ask, until you remember we took in some 600 critters last week. We are through our triage stage and are now working to separate some of the birds to give them a bit more room. We are happy to borrow tables and cages--just make sure you label them with your name and contact information so we can return them.

Tables: To put cages on so we can get bird and reptile enclosures off the floor--they should be easily cleanable (we are using all of our 6 foot plastic tables) and labeled with your information so we can return them.

Clean Bird Cages: From parakeet size on up. Again label the underside so we can return them to you if you wish them back.

Produce: Any berries, grapes, apples, carrots, and fresh dark leafy greens (like spinach)

You can drop off donations with the front desk any time during business hours: 9-7 weekdays and 10-5 weekends *We will be closing at 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve and be closed New Year’s Day”

