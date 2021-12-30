Advertisement

The finals are set in the Metro Holiday Tournament

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a rematch on the girl’s side Friday at Baxter Arena when Millard South plays Omaha Central for the title. The Patriots won last year by three, they are also the two-time defending champs. Millard South beat Bellevue East 58-54, Mya Babbitt had 16 for the Patriots, Riley Jensen scored 21 for the Chieftains.

Omaha Central advances with a 68-53 win against Millard North. Ital Lupoyo delivered a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

On the boy’s side, Westside used a big second half to knock out Millard North 74-61. The Mustangs won the last two holiday tournaments. The Warriors will play Bellevue West in the championship following a T-Birds 72-69 win against Omaha Central.

The girl’s game will be first Friday at 3:30 p.m., the boys will follow at 5:15 p.m.

