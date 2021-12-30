Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler, windier Friday ahead of Saturday’s winter storm

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Thursday warm up the cold air makes its approach ahead of Saturday’s winter storm. We’ll warm through the early afternoon Friday before the N wind kicks in and begins to cool us for the remainder of the day. Clouds build and temperatures drop fast ahead of Saturday snow chances:

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Highs climb to the mid 30s New Year’s Eve before a big winter blast but it won’t be a pleasant day. The cold moves in from the N Friday afternoon and winds pick up, gusting as high as the 30s to 40s. The cold will intensify over the weekend.... Highs on Saturday stay in the single digits. Combined with wind, it’ll feel more like -10 to -20 all day... even cold at times.

Wind chill Saturday
Wind chill Saturday(wowt)

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday ahead of this round of winter weather...

First Alert Day Saturday
First Alert Day Saturday(wowt)

The cold and wind comes with snow chances late Friday night through much of Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with this system with through highest totals S of the Metro... this will be a very light and fluffy snow due to the cold and will create issues with visibility as it blows in the wind. Roads will become slick too. Stay home if you can to avoid dangerous travel and intense cold.

Metro storm impacts
Metro storm impacts(wowt)

With gusty winds through the day we will have periods of severely reduced visibility thanks to blowing snow, especially when the snow is most intense. Stay home and avoid travel if you can, Dangerous cold will be an issue as well with Winter Storm Watches and Wind chill Advisories in place across the viewing area.

Winter weather alerts
Winter weather alerts(wowt)

We’ll stay cold in the 20s on Sunday before warming back near 40 by next Tuesday... Another round od chilly air settles in after that dropping highs back to the 20s and sparking snow chances Wednesday PM into Thursday AM.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

