Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler, windier Friday ahead of Saturday’s winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Thursday warm up the cold air makes its approach ahead of Saturday’s winter storm. We’ll warm through the early afternoon Friday before the N wind kicks in and begins to cool us for the remainder of the day. Clouds build and temperatures drop fast ahead of Saturday snow chances:

Highs climb to the mid 30s New Year’s Eve before a big winter blast but it won’t be a pleasant day. The cold moves in from the N Friday afternoon and winds pick up, gusting as high as the 30s to 40s. The cold will intensify over the weekend.... Highs on Saturday stay in the single digits. Combined with wind, it’ll feel more like -10 to -20 all day... even cold at times.

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday ahead of this round of winter weather...

The cold and wind comes with snow chances late Friday night through much of Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with this system with through highest totals S of the Metro... this will be a very light and fluffy snow due to the cold and will create issues with visibility as it blows in the wind. Roads will become slick too. Stay home if you can to avoid dangerous travel and intense cold.

With gusty winds through the day we will have periods of severely reduced visibility thanks to blowing snow, especially when the snow is most intense. Stay home and avoid travel if you can, Dangerous cold will be an issue as well with Winter Storm Watches and Wind chill Advisories in place across the viewing area.

We’ll stay cold in the 20s on Sunday before warming back near 40 by next Tuesday... Another round od chilly air settles in after that dropping highs back to the 20s and sparking snow chances Wednesday PM into Thursday AM.

