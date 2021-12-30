Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Brief Thursday warm up ahead of weekend winter blast!

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly air sticks around Thursday morning... we’ll kick the day off in the teens with lingering clouds before they clear in the late morning. From here we’ll warm back to the low 40s for Thursday! Enjoy the mild, calm and sunnier conditions ahead of our next round of winter weather.

A warmer Thursday
A warmer Thursday(wowt)

Highs climb to the mid 30s New Year’s Eve before a big winter blast but it won’t be a pleasant day. The cold moves in from the N Friday afternoon and winds pick up, gusting as high as the 30s to 40s. The cold will intensify over the weekend.... Highs on Saturday stay in the single digits. Combined with wind, it’ll feel more like -10 to -20 all day.

First Alert Day Saturday
First Alert Day Saturday(wowt)

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday ahead of this round of winter weather...

The cold and wind comes with snow chances late Friday night through much of Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with this system with through highest totals S of the Metro... this will be a very light nd fluffy snow due to the cold and will create issues with visibility as it blows in the wind. Roads will become slick too. Stay home if you can to avoid dangerous travel and intense cold.

Saturday snow forecast
Saturday snow forecast(wowt)

Stay with is as we continue to track this storm.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

