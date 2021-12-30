Deputy crashes en route to serious-injury scene northwest of Omaha

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to a serious crash Thursday morning on Bennington Road.

An Omaha Police dispatcher confirmed two people were transported, one with potentially life-threatening injuries, from a crash at 204th Street and Bennington Road. A deputy en route to that scene was then involved in a crash at 156th and Fort streets, where one person was hurt and transported with injuries to the hospital.

Authorities have 204th Street closed between Rainwood and Bennington roads.

