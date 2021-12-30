Advertisement

Deputy crashes en route to serious-injury scene northwest of Omaha

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30,...
A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30, 2021, while en route to a more serious crash scene northwest of Omaha.(Ashly Richardson / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to a serious crash Thursday morning on Bennington Road.

An Omaha Police dispatcher confirmed two people were transported, one with potentially life-threatening injuries, from a crash at 204th Street and Bennington Road. A deputy en route to that scene was then involved in a crash at 156th and Fort streets, where one person was hurt and transported with injuries to the hospital.

Authorities have 204th Street closed between Rainwood and Bennington roads.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

