Deputy crashes en route to serious-injury scene northwest of Omaha
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to a serious crash Thursday morning on Bennington Road.
An Omaha Police dispatcher confirmed two people were transported, one with potentially life-threatening injuries, from a crash at 204th Street and Bennington Road. A deputy en route to that scene was then involved in a crash at 156th and Fort streets, where one person was hurt and transported with injuries to the hospital.
Authorities have 204th Street closed between Rainwood and Bennington roads.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
