Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: A nice day before winter weather this weekend

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Soak up the sunshine and temperatures near 40 today because that will be the warmest we’ll be for a while to come.

Morning clouds will move out of the area by midday, and allow sunshine to warm us up a bit today. We’ll deal with a breeze out of the south perhaps to to 25mph at times. So wind chills will stay in play.

Cooler air moves in Friday as clouds build in as well. This will set the stage for a well advertised winter storm for Saturday. We are still expecting widespread snowfall across our area beginning overnight Friday and lasting through Saturday.

Models continue to show the heaviest totals just south of Omaha, but a swath of 2-5″ of snow is possible for the Metro area. 5+” of snow is expected starting south of Sarpy County and towards the Kansas border. Lighter amount are expected north of Omaha. In fact, there will likely be a very sharp cutoff around the Omaha metro. Snowfall could be considerably lighter in northern Douglas County compared to Sarpy County. Stay tuned for future updates!

