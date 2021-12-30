Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 60 months in prison for child pornography

Matthew Langenberg
Matthew Langenberg(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 23rd a Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

52-year-old Matthew Patrick Langenberg was identified by law enforcement after an iPhone associated with him was turned over to the Coralville Police Department following the discovery of child pornography on the device. Forensic examination of the device located 56 images depicting child pornography and one video depicting anime child pornography.

Langenberg plead guilty to the chargeback in August.

On top of the 60-month sentence, he must serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

