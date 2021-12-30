Case dismissed against Omaha Police officer involved in altercation with teens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The case against an Omaha Police officer who had been placed on administrative leave over felony charges has been dismissed.

Officer Ja’Price Spears had been charged with disturbing the peace after he allegedly chased down two teens in April who had banged on his front door in the middle of the night. According to reports, Spears allegedly pointed a gun at them and got physical with one of them. Days later, the parents filed a complaint, and Spears was investigated for his use of force.

Officer Spears pled “no contest” in October to a Class 3 misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. He was then given a deferred judgement. Since he followed the probationary demands from the judge he was allowed to withdraw his plea and have the case dismissed.

The case was dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday which means this ends the case.

