Police take person into custody after possible hostage situation in southwest Omaha
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were responding Wednesday afternoon to a possible hostage situation in a southwest Omaha neighborhood.
OPD said they had taken one person into custody following an incident at 3:42 p.m. near Wier Street and 197th Avenue, west of 192nd and Q streets.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the call.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
