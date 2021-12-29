Police take person into custody after possible hostage situation in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were responding Wednesday afternoon to a possible hostage situation in a southwest Omaha neighborhood.

OPD said they had taken one person into custody following an incident at 3:42 p.m. near Wier Street and 197th Avenue, west of 192nd and Q streets.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the call.

