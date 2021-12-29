Omaha man sentenced for child sex trafficking offenses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man will serve 10 years in prison for transportation and sex trafficking of a child.

According to court documents, Earl Jonell Jackson, 40, pleaded guilty on August 5, 2021 and was sentenced on December 20th, 2021.

On September 8, 2020, a mother reported her daughter missing to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Law enforcement began their investigation and based on phone number information, they were able to locate numerous prostitution ads for the minor posted online by Jackson.

The investigation further found on September 5, 2020, Jackson and the victim drove from Omaha to Chicago, where Jackson supplied her with drugs and posted prostitution ads in the Chicago and Highland Park, IL area.

The victim was found in Chicago.

Jackson’s prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.

