Omaha city officials nudge to recycle responsibly after the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four days after Christmas and the rush to get rid of all that Christmas packaging is on.

The city of Omaha has set up citizens with curbside recycling carts and recycling centers. City officials are hoping people use those tools to properly dispose of their Christmas present containers and wrappings.

Erin Bunton is serious about recycling. This year her family reduced the amount of paper, plastic bags, and cardboard coming into their home.

“Because it does just create too much waste so not typically, we actually this year considerably cut down on not ordering from Amazon and stuff like that,” said Bunton.

But a lot of other people who ordered Christmas gifts online and got the boxes that come with online shopping are jamming up the City of Omaha’s recycling bins.

“Definitely seeing more cardboard, I mean a lot of that was leading up to the holiday leading up to Christmas but definitely after Christmas, you have all the items that were open that were also in cardboard boxes,” said Jim Kee.

The city’s trash hauler picked up one of the containers at 17th and Burt.

City officials say they pick up containers daily but after Christmas, the recycling rush is on and cardboard boxes are everywhere even outside of the containers.

“Anything that’s left on the ground is going to be considered litter and if we have someone who photographs or a citizen that turns that in with a vehicle license plate number, we can pursue that for littering. It’s obviously not the present people want during the holidays.”

When Richard showed up to recycle this morning, the bins were full.

“Yeah, I’ll come back another day, yeah that’s what I do. I come back probably about once a month, we come down here. I’ll just come back here its closer, there’s some places but they’re way out west,” he said.

Richard did get to recycle his glass bottles. Kee says it’s important to flatten out those cardboard boxes to make more room in the recycling containers.

“Because if it’s on the ground that’s considered litter and the winds going to take some of those boxes, again flatten them down, do your best because that just increases the capacity we can get into those bins.”

If there’s more room in the bins, maybe Richard and other recyclers won’t have to make a second trip.

Some of the post-Christmas waste doesn’t make it to the recycling sites. Some people just dump it in the park, even though the city provides recycle carts for curbside pick up and has set up six full-service recycling sites to handle cardboard boxes and wrapping paper.

Officials tell 6 News not all wrapping paper can be recycled.

“If its just paper that can be recycled, now if its got glitter on it or some of the foil or flocking those are going to be considered contaminants.”

Jim Kee is the Quality Control Manager for the City of Omaha and he says you shouldn’t just dump your stuff outside the recycling containers and make sure everything fits into your curbside carts or it won’t get picked up.

Kee is hoping more people get serious about recycling.

“We try and recycle as much as we can and reuse and give everything a second life if we can.”

The city will have its Christmas tree dump sites open through Jan. 11. For more information on city recycling centers, check out Wasteline Omaha.

