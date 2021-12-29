NSP patrolling for impaired drivers this New Year’s Eve, encouraging safe rides home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving.

In the first ten days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through January 1, troopers removed 37 impaired drivers from the roadways.

“Holiday celebrations are always a fun way to close out the year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “So, if you’re attending a New Year’s party or other event this week, make a plan ahead to time to have a sober ride home.”

NSP reminds drivers there are many ways to get a safe ride home including designating a driver, taking a rideshare, or calling a cab.

Drivers can also utilize programs offered by businesses, such as AAA Nebraska’s “Tow to Go” by calling 855-2-Tow-2-Go. That program runs through January 3.

“As we all look ahead to 2022, let’s close out 2021 in a safe manner on the roads,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Always have a sober driver, watch your speed, avoid distractions, and always wear a seat belt.”

NSP’s portion of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative is made possible, in part, by a $26,500 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.