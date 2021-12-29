Metro Holiday Tournament cranks up the competition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 60th Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament being played this year at Baxter Arena is down to the final four for both girls and boys action.

Tuesday afternoon in boys play the top-seeded Bellevue West Thunderbirds made 14 of 25 three point attempts in running past a young Gretna squad, 83-58. William Kyle scored 15, Evan Inselman14 and T.K. Barnett 11. They will face Omaha Central at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in one semi-final.

Central overcame a 5 point third quarter to outscore Creighton Prep 20-16 in the fourth, using full court pressure to pull out a 58-53 win. Jayden Dawson had 22 for Central, while Martell Evans scored 22 for the Junior Jays.

The other semi-final will pit second-seeded Millard North against Omaha Westside. Westside and Elkhorn South, 66-46. Tate Odvody had 16 to lead Westside.

Millard North dominated Papillion-La Vista 74-37.

In girls play, the semis will pit top-seeded Millard South against number five seed Bellevue East at 3:30 p.m. and sixth-seeded Millard North against second-seeded Central at 5:15 p.m. All games are played at Baxter Arena.

http://www.wowt.com/video/2021/12/28/metro-holiday-tmt-bellevue-west-vs-gretna/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.