Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mostly cloudy and cold Wednesday with a snow chance southeast

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a much colder start to the day Wednesday, with morning lows ranging from 5° to 15°. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap today, with highs topping out in the mid 20s for most. We do have a chance for light snow around midday (10 AM to 3 PM), but this snow will have a lot of dry air to overcome before it reaches the ground. Model agreement as of this morning sets up most of this snowfall to the southeast of the Omaha Metro. Less than an inch is expected for most, but up to 2″ is not out of the question in SW Iowa, especially if banding sets up.

Potential Snowfall Wednesday
Potential Snowfall Wednesday(WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight with lows back in the teens. More sunshine returns Thursday, with warmer highs around 40°.

Clouds will increase Friday, with a cold front splitting the WOWT viewing area. Highs in the Omaha Metro will likely fall into the mid to upper 30s range, with colder temperatures north and warmer temperatures south.

Temperatures plummet into the single digits Friday night, ahead of our 6 First Alert Day Saturday. Our first significant snow chance of the season is expected Saturday morning through early afternoon, but models are still in disagreement about exact placement of this system. More details to come about potential snowfall amounts! Very cold temperatures and gusty winds are expected Saturday as well, with wind chills in the -10° to -20° range.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the 6 First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

