Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hiring full-time deputies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for full-time, entry-level deputy positions.

Deputies conduct a wide range of duties including: cruiser patrol, enforcement of traffic and criminal laws, fugitive apprehension, response to 911 calls, accident investigation, courthouse security, and criminal investigation.

Minimum qualifications for employment include: High School Diploma or GED, a criminal history which does not prevent the ability to carry a firearm, 21 years of age before completion of the training program, valid driver’s license, and United States Citizen.

The entry-level selection process is comprised of several elements, including written tests, physical fitness assessment, structured interview, polygraph examination, background examination, psychological examination, medical examination, and drug-screening test.

The salary range is between $54,000 and $79,000 a year, plus extensive benefits.

Applications are available online and open until February 4th, 2022.

