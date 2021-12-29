Crash involving pedestrian closes stretch of Ames Avenue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First-responders were at the scene of a serious crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha.

According to first-responders, the crash that closed a stretch of eastbound Ames Avenue involved a car and a pedestrian with potentially traumatic injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid traveling eastbound on Ames.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.