Crash involving pedestrian closes stretch of Ames Avenue
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First-responders were at the scene of a serious crash Wednesday afternoon in north Omaha.
According to first-responders, the crash that closed a stretch of eastbound Ames Avenue involved a car and a pedestrian with potentially traumatic injuries.
Drivers were asked to avoid traveling eastbound on Ames.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
