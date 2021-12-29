ACLU of Nebraska, NAD issue demand letter on behalf of deaf wrestler

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ACLU of Nebraska and the National Association of the Deaf are taking up the case of Paul Ruff, a deaf wrestler who lost Nebraska’s 2021 state wrestling championship after he says a referee did not accommodate his communications needs.

On Tuesday, ACLU of Nebraska and the NAD issued a demand letter to the Nebraska School Activities Association, saying the NSAA violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act by failing to provide reasonable modifications and by doubling down in its dismissal of concerns and inaccurate assertions that Ruff understood the referee.

The case dates back to February 2021 when the NSAA assigned a referee wearing an opaque mask to Ruff’s first-place match.

Ruff uses a cochlear implant but takes it out while wrestling, leaving him completely deaf. He said the loss of hearing wasn’t the issue, it was that the referee wouldn’t lower his mask to allow Ruff to read his lips. Because he could not hear the warnings, Ruff says he was unable to make corrections and lost the match 0-1.

Ruff is a Gering native and has since graduated and is now training for the Deaflympics at Legends of Gold Wrestling in Beresford, South Dakota. He said as he moves forward, he wants to make sure other students don’t face barriers.

“I want other deaf or hard of hearing student athletes, actually all student athletes with disabilities, to be able to have an equal opportunity to compete in the sport they love without discrimination,” Ruff said. “We’re just asking for a level playing field.”

The demand letter urges the NSAA to issue a public apology, revise NSAA bylaws, require annual training, discipline the referee and provide reasonable damages to Paul and his family.

“The disregard of Paul’s disability and the failure to take responsibility are flatly unacceptable,” ACLU of Nebraska Interim Legal Director Rose Godinez said. “Paul had a right to effective communication with the referee and a fair competition. Instead, he got deliberate indifference from the NSAA and forever missed a fair chance at taking home a state title. It’s past time for the NSAA to take ownership and make things right.”

A response has been requested by mid-January.

