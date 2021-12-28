Warrant issued for man who allegedly use Uber as getaway car to Nebraska after Missouri shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant is issued for a man accused of taking off from a shooting scene on Christmas Eve.

Just before Christmas a toddler in Missouri died of a gunshot wound. A man who was at the home, according to investigators, faced a judge for the first time Monday.

Investigators say a three-year-old in Kansas City, Missouri, a suburb of Independence was handling a gun Christmas Eve when it fired, killing him.

At first, local police said those at the house told officers a bullet from a drive-by shooting hit the child. It didn’t take long to rule that out.

Investigators learned later a man who had been in the home fled in a car after the shooting, crashing it a short time after. Four miles from the scene.

That’s when Nebraska law enforcement says Ashton Cleveland got an Uber to bring him to Omaha to meet someone. A three-hour trip.

That’s how the 23-year-old ended in a county jail in Omaha. Douglas County Sheriff deputies nabbed him as he allegedly tried to steal a pickup.

“He’s listed as wanted out of Missouri,” said prosecutor.

Neighbors in Independence, Missouri are frustrated something didn’t happen sooner. After all, local police were called to the house 26 times in the last 13 months.

“Oh, I’m extremely mad. I mean, I call, like I said, I call the cops all the time. I mean, what else, am I going to have to come up with a petition or what?” said neighbor.

Meanwhile, Cleveland remains in jail on a $150,000 bond awaiting extradition to Missouri.

“He’s listed as armed and dangerous,” said prosecutor.

Douglas County Sheriff investigators say Ashton Cleveland implicated himself in the Missouri shooting of the toddler and another shooting that hasn’t been identified.

