Warning: Don’t fly drones near Offutt AFB

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (WOWT) - Offutt Air Force Base is warning new drone owners what they need to know. Don’t fly at or near the base.

Zarquis Butler, Flight Security Forces at Offutt said, “We had an uptick in drone activities recently and we just wanted to communicate to the public in regards to those manners that Offutt Air Force Base is a no-drone zone. That includes anywhere on the installation, also properties that are off base.”

To fly in the no-zone area, a drone pilot needs certain permission and approval from the wing commander.

You will also need to meet requirements from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has a website listing all of the rules and regulations.

Breaking FAA rules and regulations can bring serious repercussions even if it is an accident. Butler said, “The consequences of flying a drone over Offutt, you could face potentially federal criminal charges. The reason why is because it’s a federal installation and assets we have here are not open to the public. We do have the capabilities to track the whereabouts of the drone and who may be flying those drones.”

He said Offutt’s top priority is to defend the safety and security of the base. That is why Offutt is reaching out to the public in regard to the potential threat for untrained drone pilots who are unaware of restrictions.

