Supply chain and programming issues impact Douglas Co. property tax statements

(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Real Estate Property Tax Statements for some taxpayers have not been mailed.

Douglas County Treasurer John W. Ewing, Jr announced the company used by the office to print and mail statements has had issues with receiving tax statement paper due to supply chain issues.

That company also merged with a new company that has been having programming issues, causing tax statements to be delayed, even though testing was successful.

Those who normally pay their taxes by the end of December are encouraged to look up their bills on the office’s website.

Online payments must be paid by January 3, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Payments by e-check can be made for free, a convenience fee will be added to credit card payments.

Payments can also be placed in a Customer Service Center drop box or made during regular office hours.

The Treasurer’s Customer Service Center locations are as follows:

  • North CSC, 7414 N.30th Street
  • South CSC, 4202 S.50th Street
  • Midtown CSC, 411 N. 84th Street
  • Maple CSC, 15335 W Maple Road, Suite 102
  • Millard CSC, 5730 S. 144th Street

