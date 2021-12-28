Advertisement

Seward County Sheriff’s Office seizes 45 pounds of methamphetamine on I-80

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine on I-80 on Friday, Dec....
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine on I-80 on Friday, Dec. 17.(Seward County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized 45 pounds of methamphetamine on I-80 on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a car hauler tractor-trailer eastbound on I-80 at MM 379 at around 10:15 pm. Eight vehicles were loaded onto the car hauler.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said deputies became suspicious of a 2021 Infiniti SUV located on the car hauler. The SUV was unloaded for further inspection and was found to be stolen out of California.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located contraband concealed inside the SUV. Five pounds of methamphetamine were located in the speaker compartment, and 40 pounds of methamphetamine were located in the spare tire. The street value for the methamphetamine is approximately $315,000.

A follow-up investigation is being conducted in cooperation with Federal Agencies.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol
UPDATE: Nebraska man’s condition worsens after fleeing traffic stop
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass County Health confirm omicron variant case
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Warrant issued for man who allegedly used Uber as getaway car to Nebraska after Missouri shooting

Latest News

Omaha Police investigate cutting, victim arrested on unrelated warrant
Nebraska Corrections applications increase due to pay raises
Lincoln Police confirmed man’s death after condition worsens from fleeing traffic stop
New Big Ten policy: No more automatic forfeit if teams can’t compete due to COVID