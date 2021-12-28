Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Temps drop this afternoon, snow possible Wednesday.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today starts rather mild with temperatures in the mid 30s, very close to our average high for this time of year. Some wind chills are in the 20s though but nothing all too bitter. You’ll see a high of 45 degrees today but that will happen very close to noon before temperatures start to plummet.

Northwest wind gusts will push those temps down to near 20 degrees by the end of the day as they gust to near 30 mph. That means wind chills will likely be in the single digits to end the day too.

That sets the stage for a cold day Wednesday where highs likely won’t get any higher than the mid 20s. There is also the threat of a little light snow during the middle of the day as well. If you see any snow, you’ll likely end up with less than 1″ of a fine powder.

Thursday and Friday are likely to be rather quiet with highs trying to warm to near 40 degrees each day.

Keep an eye on Saturday’s New Year’s Forecast. That is our next FIRST ALERT DAY! Snow looks more and more likely with accumulation leading to poor road conditions during the morning and early afternoon. Gusty northwest wind could drop visibility and wind chills will likely be in the -10 to -20 range most of the day. Stick with us for the latest as this system approaches and we learn more.

