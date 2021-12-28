Advertisement

Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her

By DAVID PITT
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher says they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless body.

Those additional details of the death of Nohema Graber in early November were revealed in a Dec. 23 filing in the case of Jeremy Goodale, 16, of Fairfield. He is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder with classmate Willard Miller, also 16.

Attorneys for both teens have asked a judge to move their case to juvenile court. Hearings on the requests will be held on Jan. 27.

