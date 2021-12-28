Omaha woman’s bond set at $50k for alleged arson in hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bond is set at $50,000 for an Omaha woman accused of setting small fires in a hospital.

Amanda Yankah, 28, was in court Tuesday morning. Yankah is charged with first-degree arson and faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say the incident happen on Christmas Eve at Methodist Hospital. They say she set two small fires in her hospital room.

The nursing staff found the fires and put them out.

Staffers say she’d been seen earlier in the evening trying to smoke in her room and they had to take away her cigarettes.

