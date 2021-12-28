Advertisement

Omaha woman’s bond set at $50k for alleged arson in hospital

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bond is set at $50,000 for an Omaha woman accused of setting small fires in a hospital.

Amanda Yankah, 28, was in court Tuesday morning. Yankah is charged with first-degree arson and faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say the incident happen on Christmas Eve at Methodist Hospital. They say she set two small fires in her hospital room.

The nursing staff found the fires and put them out.

Staffers say she’d been seen earlier in the evening trying to smoke in her room and they had to take away her cigarettes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol
UPDATE: Nebraska man’s condition worsens after fleeing traffic stop
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass County Health confirm omicron variant case
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Warrant issued for man who allegedly used Uber as getaway car to Nebraska after Missouri shooting

Latest News

Snow chances Wednesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow Wednesday, weekend winter blast!
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
La Vista man charged in January’s fatal crash in Cass County
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her