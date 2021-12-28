Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate cutting, victim arrested on unrelated warrant

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting incident Monday.

A 23-year-old woman told officers a neighbor cut her on the arm when responding to an incident near North 42nd Street. Police say the woman refused medical treatment and she was booked for a misdemeanor warrant not related to the cutting.

The woman was booked into Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol
UPDATE: Nebraska man’s condition worsens after fleeing traffic stop
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass County Health confirm omicron variant case
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced

Latest News

Nebraska Corrections applications increase due to pay raises
Lincoln Police confirmed man’s death after condition worsens from fleeing traffic stop
New Big Ten policy: No more automatic forfeit if teams can’t compete due to COVID
Omaha man warns fishy debt collection call around holidays