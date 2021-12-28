Omaha Police investigate cutting, victim arrested on unrelated warrant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting incident Monday.

A 23-year-old woman told officers a neighbor cut her on the arm when responding to an incident near North 42nd Street. Police say the woman refused medical treatment and she was booked for a misdemeanor warrant not related to the cutting.

The woman was booked into Douglas County Jail.

