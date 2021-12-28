Omaha Police give updates on officer-involved shooting around holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department gave updates Monday evening after sharing graphic body camera pictures of an officer-involved shooting in south Omaha last Thursday.

According to the press release from OPD, the officer who fired his gun, hitting Justin Michalak in the cheek, Officer Josiah Warren will be on administrative leave pending the investigation and internal review.

The woman who suffered a cut on her right hand was released from the hospital after treatment. It’s reported she was cut during a struggle with Michalak as he was holding a knife.

Michalak will be booked at Douglas County for charges of felony assault, attempted felony assault on an officer, and felony assault of an officer when release from the hospital from cutting injuries to his neck and treatment of the gunshot injury that went into his left cheek and out of his left ear.

Officials say Michalak’s status is now in fair condition and medically stable from “self-inflicted knife cuts across the front of his neck” and mental health co-responders were on duty during the incident.

As stated in the release, “the armed individual was actively cutting himself as the officers arrived, the scene was too dangerous for civilian co-responder involvement.”

Omaha Police officers were called at 2:33 p.m. Thursday to assist with a disturbance at 41st Avenue and I Street.

According to an OPD release sent later that night, Officers Josiah Warren and Aaron Thompson responded to a home in the area after a caller informed dispatch that his mother “was possessed and controlling him with her mind.”

