Omaha man warns fishy debt collection call around holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warning tonight about claims you owe a debt. Some people are getting phone calls threatening legal action.

A call just before Christmas didn’t leave Stephen Hawthorne with feelings of comfort and joy.

“They threatened to send over to the legal department, I guess they were going to try and sue me. I told them I don’t owe this money. I don’t know who you are. I don’t know who took this loan out but it’s not me,” said Hawthorne.

A collection agency with a Texas number flagged as spam claims Stephen owes almost $900 for an online loan two years ago.

“I kept peppering him with questions because I know this is not my debt,” said Hawthorne.

6 News called the collection agency.

Stephen is concerned because the collection caller had much of his personal information though not all of it was accurate. Before paying based on a scary phone call, Green Credit will investigate if that debt is owed or not.

There’s a reason Marcia Ober has a tapestry wall hanging of a bulldog made by a client.

“As long as you want me to do it, I’ll take care of them. They push these consumers into scare tactics, and they don’t scare me,” said Ober, Debt Resolution Specialist.

The founder of Green Credit says don’t pay up without checking out a collections call.

“Get the documentation, you have to get the documentation. Just say send me the documentation. You have my address, you already have my phone number right, so give that to me and show me its legitimate,” said Gale Streff.

Free advice that should keep Stephen from paying a debt he knows nothing about.

“Don’t ever take their word for it. I want something in writing,” said Hawthorne.

Another piece of advice from Green Credit is simply to Google the phone number the debt collector is calling from to see if there are red flags. In this case, the number pops up with a telemarketer warning.

You can also check your credit history through online sites to see if any unpaid loan shows up.

