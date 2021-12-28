New program offering free Narcan to Nebraska residents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new program is offering free Narcan nasal spray kits to Nebraska residents in an effort to curb the number of overdose deaths in the state.

The program is being offered through the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, and Behavioral Health Region Systems.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose and should be carried by anyone at risk of an overdose and by those who know someone at risk. It cannot harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids.

Anyone who is a Nebraska resident can get the medicine for free, without a prescription, at one of 44 pharmacies currently participating in the state.

Common opioids include prescriptions used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.

Signs of opioid overdose, which is a life-threatening emergency, include the following:

The face is extremely pale and/or clammy to the touch

The body is limp

Fingernails or lips have a blue or purple cast

The person is vomiting or making gurgling noises

The person cannot be awakened from sleep or cannot speak

Breathing is very slow or stopped

The pulse is very slow or stopped

If you believe someone is overdosing you should call 911 and administer Narcan. If the person does not respond within two to three minutes, a second dose should be given. You should also try to keep the person awake and breathing, lay the person on their side to prevent choking, and stay with them until emergency assistance arrives.

