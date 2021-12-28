New Big Ten policy: No more automatic forfeit if teams can’t compete due to COVID

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten has updated its forfeiture policy for the remaining 2021-2021 conference games across all sports.

Effective today, if a team is unable to compete in conference competition, they will be allowed to reschedule instead of automatically forfeit.

The Conference office will be responsible for rescheduling any conference competition postponed due to COVID-19.

The number of competitors available and the availability of at least one countable coach will be factored into the decision-making process. A team that is below the number may still decide to compete if deemed safe by appropriate medical personnel.

Conversely, a team that is not below the required number of competitors and a coach may still determine that it is unsafe to compete. Even then, forfeiture will not be automatic. The institution would need to demonstrate to the Conference office, including the Chief Medical Officer, the circumstances that would make it unsafe to compete.

A team that does not compete, and is unable to demonstrate why it is unsafe to compete, will be assessed a forfeiture. Postponed competitions that do not result in forfeiture but are unable to be rescheduled will be declared “no contests.”

