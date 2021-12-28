Advertisement

New Big Ten policy: No more automatic forfeit if teams can’t compete due to COVID

(WSAZ)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten has updated its forfeiture policy for the remaining 2021-2021 conference games across all sports.

Effective today, if a team is unable to compete in conference competition, they will be allowed to reschedule instead of automatically forfeit.

The Conference office will be responsible for rescheduling any conference competition postponed due to COVID-19.

The number of competitors available and the availability of at least one countable coach will be factored into the decision-making process. A team that is below the number may still decide to compete if deemed safe by appropriate medical personnel.

Conversely, a team that is not below the required number of competitors and a coach may still determine that it is unsafe to compete. Even then, forfeiture will not be automatic. The institution would need to demonstrate to the Conference office, including the Chief Medical Officer, the circumstances that would make it unsafe to compete.

A team that does not compete, and is unable to demonstrate why it is unsafe to compete, will be assessed a forfeiture. Postponed competitions that do not result in forfeiture but are unable to be rescheduled will be declared “no contests.”

Read the full announcement here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol
UPDATE: Nebraska man’s condition worsens after fleeing traffic stop
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass County Health confirm omicron variant case
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced

Latest News

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa is one of ten Big Ten teams playing bowl games
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott chats with Ryan Nembhard (2) mid court during a timeout...
Georgetown COVID-19 issues prompt Big East to cancel Creighton game
Tony Tuioti
Tony Tuioti to Oregon is done, Scott Frost and Huskers looking for defensive line coach
Karsten Mathsen from Concordia
Athlete of the Week: Concordia’s Karsten Mathsen