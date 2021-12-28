Nebraska Corrections applications increase due to pay raises

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are noticing a rise in applications specifically in positions requiring to work directly with inmates.

To bring in new people to the team, NDCS has a $15,000 hiring bonus, a $10,000 referral bonus, in addition to the pay raises. They are looking to fill in corporal, health care positions, and more.

“Obviously, we are keeping closest tabs on the number of corporal positions, as they are the entry-level custody positions and are the greatest staffing need for our agency,” said Director Scott R. Frakes. “All of the signs point to the potential to onboard a significant number of staff in the coming weeks and months. Not only that, but pay increases also have the potential to stem turnover and help keep seasoned team members here at NDCS.”

Officials do notice the increase of interest coming from out of state.

“We have had inquiries from at least 10 other states and have had potential recruits travel from California and Oklahoma to tour our facilities,” said Dir. Frakes. “In order to best accommodate those interests and fast track the hiring process, we are performing interviews and testing virtually. We are also giving new hires the opportunity to start working with the agency, prior to their scheduled training date.”

The pay raises were announced in November and since then, the agency has received over 630 applications for corporal positions compared to the 162 applications weeks before according to the release.

“We want people to know that NDCS and the state of Nebraska has its doors open to people seeking a career in correctional services. The opportunity is there. They just need to submit an application.”

