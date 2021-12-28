Long lines snake around Oak View Mall as people wait for COVID testing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We were warned before the holiday weekend that we might experience a spike in COVID cases due to family gatherings. We definitely have seen an increase in those wanting to be tested to find out for sure if they have the virus.

“Yeah, I was surprised to see how many people were here.”

Long lines of cars snake through the parking lot at the Oak View Mall Monday. Each person waiting their turn for a COVID test.

“Just here enjoying this line and think I’ll be here a while, I don’t think I’ll be back to work until 2 o’clock, I mean this line seems like it wraps around the whole entire building here,” said Andre Brake.

That would equal to a three-hour wait for Andre Brake who is maybe a quarter of the way through the line.

“Well, it’s been about 44 minutes now.”

Justin Bussing is a few cars ahead of Brake.

“Oh, I started getting some symptoms so I was like oh, I’d better go get checked out.”

“I’m pretty sure I’ve got a cold, um the whole family’s had it, they’ve all been tested negative but I thought I’d better be sure,” said Amanda Kruger.

Amanda says COVID symptoms swept through her family before the holiday weekend. So waiting in line like this is worth the time and effort.

“We actually didn’t gather for the holidays at all, we stayed just our family. They are now but everybody’s had a cold and I think I’m just the last one to get it.”

Home testing has been a popular means of avoiding long waiting times and lines.

Andre Brake did the home test and says home tests are a good option but they can be hard to find and use.

“My girlfriend is in the medical field and she did it for me. If I had to do it alone, I would not know what to do so it’s good to have her around.”

“I actually think it’s really helpful for people that don’t have to wait in this line if you can get your hands on one.”

Justin Bussing needed the results fast.

“I thought about it but I kind of need it quicker than that so I can get back to work.”

Amanda Kruger had another reason.

“You know I thought about it but this is free.”

She even tried the old approach.

“I actually made an appointment but I guess that doesn’t matter.”

The people 6 News talked to would like to see more testing stations across the area.

