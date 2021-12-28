Lincoln Police confirmed man’s death after condition worsens from fleeing traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lincoln Police Department confirmed Tuesday afternoon a man in critical condition has died days after he crashed while fleeing a traffic stop.

According to the release, medical staff notified LPD that Ahmad Gregory was removed from a ventilator Monday evening and died later that night. The Nebraska State Patrol was also alerted and there is an autopsy scheduled.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper attempted to pull Gregory over after seeing that his Mercedes sedan did not have license plates at 27th and Vine Saturday. Gregory fled the scene and eventually stopped near 32nd and Leighton.

As the trooper attempted to make contact with him, Gregory fled again and crashed into a parked car in the afternoon. The entire pursuit was reported as lasting fewer than two minutes and officers say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

This has undoubtedly been a difficult time for Mr. Gregory’s family, and our thoughts remain with them. We again ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve his death.

