Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Possible winter blast for the New Year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and overcast Monday we’ll keep the clouds around into Tuesday.... underneath the clouds we’ll see chances for light snow showers and a wintry mix after midnight through 7-8 AM on Tuesday.

Early mixed showers (wowt)

These remain light with no accumulation expected. We’ll break back into some sun for midday. Highs are reached around 1-2 PM in the mid 40s with a chill settling in from there. We’ll cool back to the 30s and 20s by 5PM thanks to a N breeze that drops our lows to the teens by Wednesday morning and keeps highs in the 20s. This comes with light on and off snow showers but no accumulation.

Next 5 days (wowt)

From here we’ll warm back to the upper 30s for Thursday and New Year’s Eve before a big winter blast. The cold moves in from the N Friday night and intensifies over the weekend.... we’ll drop to the teens Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows below zero on Sunday morning!

New Year's cold blast (wowt)

This will also come with snow chances and wind Late Friday night through much of Saturday. There is a decent chance for accumulating snow with this system and combined with wind travel conditions could see significant impacts. Stay with is as we continue to track this storm.

Snow chances Saturday (wowt)

