Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Light snow Wednesday, weekend winter blast!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly air settles in tonight and drops our lows to the teens by Wednesday morning and keeps highs in the mid 20s. This comes with light snow showers and the potential for some accumulation between 8 AM and 2 PM...

Snow chances Wednesday (wowt)

The heaviest amounts keeping S of the metro where some more consistent bands set up through the day.

Metro accumulation (wowt)

Regional accumulation (wowt)

From here we’ll warm back to the low 40s for Thursday and mid 30s New Year’s Eve before a big winter blast. The cold moves in from the N Friday evening and intensifies over the weekend.... we’ll drop to the teens Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows below zero on Sunday morning!

New Year's cold blast (wowt)

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday ahead of this round of winter weather...

First Alert Saturday (wowt)

This comes with snow chances and gusty wind late Friday night through much of Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with this system and combined with wind travel conditions could see significant impacts and wind chill could be as old as -20 at times. Stay with is as we continue to track this storm.

