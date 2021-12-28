COVID-19 test lines long second day in a row, people want more testing options in Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second day in a row, the line at Nomi outside of Oak View Mall wrapped around the parking lot several times over with people sitting inside their cars waiting for over an hour—just to get a COVID-19 test.

“One of my sisters-in-law’s tested positive even though she’s vaccinated and we are vaccinated to make sure we are all good,” Emily Heineman, getting tested for COVID-19.

Some waiting in line for a test say Nomi is the best option they have, with testing available the day of, which isn’t the case at other testing sites in town.

They say they feel like waiting in the long line is their only option.

“I think there were other ones but I wanted a rapid test and this was one of two, I think, locations with rapid,” said Amy Guziec, getting tested for COVID-19.

At home COVID-19 testing kits are hard to come by, too.

Some stores in the Omaha metro are either completely sold out of the tests or have a limit on how many you can get. Because of that—some people say they are willing to spend their off-day waiting in line for a test.

“I just sort of figured I’d do this to kind of just expedite it because I have the time to sit in line and save the at-home test for people who don’t have time to sit in line.”

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse responded to criticism over the long lines at Nomi and the lack of places in town to go to get tests on Twitter.

She says she knows it’s a problem across the community and goes on to say her office is working on it with their partners but they don’t have a solution just yet.

Hey ya'll! We know this is a problem across the community (state, nation) and are working on it with our partners. No one wants to sit in line all day, especially if you feel crummy. 🤒😷🤧 — Lindsay Huse, MPH, DNP, RN, PHNA-BC (@DrNurseLadyPHN) December 27, 2021

In a statement to 6 news—Dr. Huse says it’s up to each company to decide if they want to expand their services. But those in need of quick results say they don’t understand why there isn’t more accessible testing available.

“Yeah, there should be plenty more, I would think,” said Tyler Meuret, getting tested for COVID-19.

