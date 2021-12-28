6 FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday due to snow, wind, and bitter cold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, January 1st is a 6 First Alert Day due to the potential for snow accumulation and the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

At this time, snow looks to fall from the morning through the early afternoon hours; we’ll be able to narrow down the timing further in the coming days. At least an inch of snow is probable, with 2-4+” not out of the question. This will likely be a dry, powdery snow – so at least it will be easy to shovel.

Omaha Metro Snow Odds (WOWT)

As of Tuesday, models want to paint the heaviest band in the southern half of the WOWT viewing area (south of I-80). However, along with the timing, the placement of this snow can and will likely change between now and Saturday.

Potential snowfall Saturday (WOWT)

In addition to the snow potential, the coldest temperatures of the season will be moving in as Arctic air finally dives southward. This will drop our highs down near 10° with lows Saturday night likely below zero. Factor in the gusty winds, and wind chills will drop into the -10° and -20° range.

Expect difficult travel Saturday because of the snow on the roads and lowered visibility due to gusty winds. In general, it won’t be a pleasant day to be out and about with the frigid temperatures and wind chills.

Saturday, January 1st is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

Our 6 First Alert Weather Team will continue to bring you updates on air, online, and on our app in the coming days.

