Two men cited for cutting during fight in northwest Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were both cited by Omaha Police for a cutting Saturday night.

The 39-year-old was taken to Nebraska Medical Center and the 35-year-old was taken to Immanuel Hospital by medics. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

The men were cited for third-degree assault.

Officers responded near North 66th Street and Crown Point Ave and say they saw two men fighting. It was discovered in the investigation that both men cut each other during a fight according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.