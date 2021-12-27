Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman, a California man, and a Kearney woman were sentenced on Tuesday on charges from conspiracy to distribute to possessing with intent to distribute by a U.S. attorney.

Omaha native, Rachel McCluskey, 46, was sentenced to 11 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and Lawrence Henderson, 52, from Stockton, California, was sentenced to 60 months, five years, for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and marijuana.

Kearney native Sara Duncan, 36, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In an investigation by the Omaha Police, officers found 173 grams of actual methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug packaging, phones, and $5,010 during a search in McCluskey’s apartment in July 2020. They got a tip about her involvement in distributing methamphetamine out of her apartment in Omaha and got a warrant to search the apartment the same day.

During the search, authorities say they found messages from her methamphetamine source confirming her involvement. After serving her 11-year sentence, McCluskey will serve four years of supervised release.

In another investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol, the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, Kearney Police Department, and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a tip that Sean Odean and his co-defendant, Sara Duncan, were involved with distributing meth at their home.

According to the release, officers “conducted controlled methamphetamine purchases” from Odean and Duncan on November 27 and 28, 2018. They say 5.4 and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine were bought and found an informant “who could purchase methamphetamine from Odean and Duncan.”

Law enforcement found an additional 85.95 grams of methamphetamine in November 2018 during a search in Odean and Duncan’s home after obtaining a warrant. It’s reported Odean had $250 of the police’s controlled purchase money and was sentenced to 77 months, about six years, in prison in October 2019.

Duncan will serve four years on supervised release after her five-year sentence.

Henderson will serve three years on supervised release after serving his five-year sentence. An NSP trooper found a total of eight bags, four having vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana with a total weight of about 94.6 lbs., three bags that had 36 pounds of methamphetamine and 51 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in August 2018.

A tractor semi-trailer was pulled over in Hall County for a violation of not having front plates.

Authorities say they asked for consent to search the car when there was suspicion of criminal activity according to the release. There was only consent for the trailer.

Troopers requested a K-9 and the K-9 hinted of a smell of drugs from the car.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.